Spacious Bexhill home

An opportunity to acquire this extremely well presented and deceptively spacious four bedroom detached chalet situated in Grand Avenue, Bexhill.

This popular residential area is within easy access to the retail park at Ravenside, Glyne Gap and the beach and seafront.

The property offers well presented accommodation comprising in brief of large reception hall, dual aspect through lounge/dining room, fitted kitchen, two ground floor double bedrooms and family bathroom/WC.

To the first floor there is a galleried landing, en-suite master bedroom and further ‘L’ shaped bedroom/study. The property benefits from gas fired central heating, double glazing, off road parking for several vehicles, tandem garage/carport, covered veranda to the rear, large timber workshop and well established rear garden which offers a good degree of seclusion.

An internal inspection is highly recommended by the vendor’s sole agents.

Price is £392,500. To arrange a viewing, call Burgess and Co on 01424 222255.0

.