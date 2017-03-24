Picturesque cottage home

This picturesque detached cottage combines attractive style with a modern twist.

The property comprises an entrance hall, living room with fireplace, fully fitted kitchen, dining room, conservatory, utility area, store, and downstairs WC.

The first floor consists of four bedrooms with the master benefiting from an en-suite and wardrobes, and family bathroom. The gardens to this property begin with off road parking leading to garage while the rear is of a good size but with low maintenance in mind with patio dining area, an array of plants and shrubs and shed.

The property is located in the sought after Cripps Corner allowing easy reach to neighbouring villages and within several miles of larger towns such as Battle where more amenities, boutiques, restaurants and mainline station can be found.

OIRO £500,000.

To arrange a viewing, or for more information, call Goring and Saunders on 01424 777888​.