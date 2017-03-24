A picturesque location

PCM Estate Agents are delighted to offer for sale this immaculately presented detached chalet style home.

The property is located in Parsonage Lane, an enviable position in Westfield village, with stunning gardens surrounding the property approaching one acre in size.

One of the many selling points of this fantastic property is the panoramic countryside views over the local vineyard enjoyed from the rear aspect which must be viewed to be truly appreciated.

The surprisingly spacious accommodation comprises of four bedrooms, three reception rooms, games room and three bathrooms.

Further benefits of this amazing home include a large detached garage with space and parking for several vehicles plus additional work shop and office space.

The gardens are principally south facing from the rear and enjoy the aforementioned superb country views.

The price of the property is £765,000.

Internal viewing is essential to fully appreciate the many merits of this fine family home.

Call PCM on 01424 839111 to book your immediate viewing to avoid disappointment.