Witness the battle that changed our lives forever

English Heritage is gearing up for its biggest event of the year at Battle Abbey & Battlefield this weekend – the Battle of Hastings re-enactment on Saturday October 13 and Sunday October 14.

Thousands will attend the eventas over 600 soldiers clash in a remake of the most famous battle in history. Re-enactors will bring the atmosphere and tension of the 1066 conquest to life as King Harold and his Saxon army take on Duke William and his Norman soldiers.

Visitors can swing by the Norman and Saxon encampments to learn about daily life there and experience the sights, sounds and smells of the battlefield. A range of superb displays will take place, from medieval music to falconry with majestic birds of prey, and demonstrations of awe-inspiring cavalier horsemanship.

The Battle of Hastings event takes place from 10am-5pm; adult tickets cost £18.30, children £11, discounts for members. Booking at www.english-heritage.org.uk.

