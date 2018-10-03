Weekend fun with Wag This Way for St Michael’s

Calling all dog lovers...Wag This Way is a St Michael’s Hospice new fundraiser for 2018 especially for pets and their owners.

Join the event on Sunday October 7 at 10am at Rye Bay Nature Reserve for a 5K sponsored dog walk with the whole family and best of all, your four legged friemds.

This stunning walk is a great opportunity to meet other dog lovers, whilst taking in the fresh air and natural beauty of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve. All fitness levels (both human and pup) are welcome to take part.

Entry costs £10 per person and children under 16 go free. Tickets from www.eventbrite.co.uk

All dogs will receive a complimentary Wag This Way goodie bag. There will also be refreshments, a raffle and plenty of doggy-themed stalls for you and your pooches to enjoy. The event is sponsored by Eldridges pet supply.

Photographed is Wurly Wheaton who was the triumphant winner in the hospice’s recent Poster Pup competition with more than 200 votes.

