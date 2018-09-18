Unique Pocket Park ‘Outstanding’

Hastings Pocket Park has been recognised for it’s achievements for the second year running at the South & South East In Bloom awards 2018.

The Pocket Park is a wildlife and community growing project situated adjacent to 4, Hughendon Road, Hastings. It received an ‘Outstanding’ award in the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ category South & South East in Bloom held at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton on September 14.

Having fun at the Pocket Park, Hastings SUS-180917-143839001

Leader of the Pocket Park, Suzanne Horgan says they were delighted to win for a second year. “This year we have faced many challenges including an extreme heat wave, lack of rain and not to mention the leaky pond!”, she said. “So it was very much a surprise to receive the highest accolade (Level 5). The Pocket Park is reliant on local volunteers, their commitment and dedication makes it an amazing community project. Recognition and receiving such formal recognition for all our hard work is very touching. I thank a very special lady, Wendy Border, who has continued to support us over the year’s and Asda’s community grants. We would not be able to do what we do without their help. Tesco and the Rotary Club have also helped. Thank you.”

The judges feedback included; “The Pocket Park continues to develop and expand its unique offering to local children and their parents. New play areas have been developed and there are endless possibilities for imaginative play, often with a gardening or nature study theme. Clear evidence of the success with which these opportunities have been developed is that children will often simply amuse themselves without the need for adult intervention. There is strong community support for the park.”