Winnie the Pooh outshines Christopher Robin in new movie

If any book character is guaranteed to raise a smile it’s Winnie the Pooh. Everyone loves his adventures and his philosophy on life.

The books, cartoons and films have all seen amazing success.

And this latest movie will find favour with quite a few.

However, it does fall down in an attempt to please both young and more mature audiences.

Ewan McGregor plays Christopher Robin who, as a young boy says farewell to his 100 Acre Wood friends and goes to boarding school.

After enduring a strict education, family bereavement and then the war, he marries and has a daughter and ends up in a stressful job.

He’s a changed man and has forgotten all about Pooh, Tigger and the others.

But one day they all meet up again by chance and the adventures begin.

The scenes with Pooh and the others are a delight but when they aren’t there the film loses its main appeal and the younger members of the audience quickly became bored.

Also, the moral angle of just enjoying life and concentrating on what’s really important is just too blunt and obvious to interest older viewers.

There are some good laugh out loud moments and lovely scenes between Pooh and Christopher Robin.

But Hayley Atwell as Mrs Robin is under-used and the excellent Simon Farnaby, Matt Berry and Mackenzie Crook just appear together in one brief scene.

Sadly, it seems the Sussex 100 Acre Wood is represented by Windsor Great Park but at least the Bluebell Railway at Sheffield Park is used.

Overall, it’s an enjoyable film but Christopher Robin was never really the main focus of the books - that was always Pooh and his friends.

Film details: Christopher Robin (PG) 104mins - 3 out of 5 stars

Director: Marc Forster

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol