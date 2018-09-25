When your dad wants to ‘shockfrost’ your mates

Luis And The Aliens (U) is showing at Kino Rye on Saturday September 29 and Sunday September 30 at 11am.

Growing up as half-orphan with an Ufologist-Dad (Armin Sonntag) who’s obsessed to prove to the whole world that alien exist, 12 year old Luis hasn’t had an easy and certainly not a normal life.

As nobody believes Armin Sonntag, not even Luis, it’s quite a big surprise when one day, three awkward little aliens (Mog, Nag and Wabo) crashland right in front of Luis. Excited and without bias, Luis wants to show his Dad his discovery and finds out that his father would ‘shockfrost’ his new friends. Whoops.

