The wait is finally over - Deadpool 2 is ready to view

It seems like everyone has been looking forward to Deadpool 2 which is now on general release and can be seen locally in Hastings Odeon or Kino Rye - check websites for details.

The film is directed by David Leitch from a script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Ryan Reynolds, with Reynolds starring alongside Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T. J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jack Kesy.

Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool joins forces with three mutants - Bedlam, Shatterstar and Domino - to protect a boy from the all-powerful Cable. The film received generally positive reviews from critics, who praised the “sharp comedy and dynamic action.”