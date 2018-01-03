Revel in the joy of The Greatest Showman

With Hugh Jackman, Zac Effron, award-winning songwriters and an exciting new film-maker, The Greatest Showman (PG) is one for the whole family...what’s not to love?

The Greatest Showman is a musical celebrating the birth of show business and the emotion of dreams being realised. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. The Greatest Showman is directed by newcomer Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land) and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman who has tested his singing ability on a number of occasions including in Les Miserables.

Also in the movie are Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya, with screenplay by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon.