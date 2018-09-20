Monster fun with Drac and the gang on holiday

Catch the last of the holiday fun with Hotel Transylvania 3 - Summer Vacation (U) at Kino Rye on Saturday September 22 and Sunday September 22 from 11am.

Count Dracula and company set off on a cruise for sea-loving monsters, so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer but they are unaware that their boat is being commandeered by the monster-hating Van Helsing family. Voiced by Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selema Gomez, Chrissy Teigan and the great Mel Brooks.

read more: Kaiser Chiefs announce major tour which ends in Bexhill