Missing Link to great fun for families this weekend

Missing Link (PG) is an American stop-motion animated adventure comedy film written and directed by Chris Butler and produced by Laik.

There are screenings daily at Kino Rye from Friday April 12 - visit www.kinodigital.co.uk for times and booking.

Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr Link, who is 8 feet tall and covered in fur, recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost to guide him on a journey to find his lost relatives in Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, the trio encounters their fair share of peril. Cast includes Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson, and Stephen Fry.

read more: Damon Albarn is patron of new project by Barefoot Opera based on life around the south coast