Kino-Teatr in St Leonards hosts new Ben Wheatley feature followed by Q&A with Doon Mackichan

Kino-Teatr next weekend hosts a screening of Happy New Year, Colin Burstead followed by a live Q&A session with Bafta nominated actress Doon Mackichan who lives locally.

Happy New Year, Colin Burstead, directed by Ben Wheatley, will be shown on Saturday February 2 at 7.30pm.

Wheatley is the award-winning British director of Down Terrace, Kill List, Sightseers, A Field in England, High-Rise and Free Fire. In this, he tells the story of Colin, (Neil Maskell), who has hired a heritage mansion for a New Year’s Eve party for his mother Sandy (Doon Mackichan), their extended family and various hangers-on.

A cacophony of darkly comic family tensions are overshadowed by the surprise appearance of Colin’s black sheep brother David (Sam Riley), who returns after an absence of five years since he abandoned his wife and children. David is less than welcome, and not just to his ex-wife Paula (Sarah Baxendale) - but over the course of the evening, his presence shifts the family’s power dynamics.

Shot chronologically in ten days, Happy New Year, Colin Burstead is a masterpiece of chaotic character exposition, family tensions and a Christmas film fitting for a post Brexit Britain. This screening is followed by the chance for questions with Doon, know for shows such as Smack The Pony, I am Alan Partridge, and Brass Eye.

