Great new family movie about world of wrestling

Fighting With My Family (12A) is the hilarious new film based on a true story and directed by Stephen Merchant.

Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige and her brother Zak are ecstatic when they get the opportunity to try out for the WWE. But when only Paige earns a spot in the training program, she must leave her loved ones behind and face this new world alone. Stars Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn, Jack Lowden, Dwayne Johnson and Nick Frost. Catch it at Kino Rye with screenings on Saturday and Tuesday at 5.45pm, Sunday at 12.45pm, Monday at 3.15pm and Thursday at 10.30am.

