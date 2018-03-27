From a best selling novel to Spielberg’s sci-fi thriller

Fresh out on release and available now at local cinemas such as Kino Rye and Hastings Odeon comes the science fiction action adventure Ready Player One (12A) from the mighty film-maker Steven Spielberg.

The movie is based on Ernest Cline’s bestseller of the same name, which has become a worldwide success.

When the creator of a virtual reality world called the Oasis dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.

The cast includes Tye Sheridan, Hannah John-Kamen, Mark Rylance, Olivia Cooke and Simon Pegg and was directed by Spielberg. Empire magazine described it as “a pure, uncynical, cinematic ride that recaptures the magic of his early films.”