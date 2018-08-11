Film review: Mission: Impossible - Fallout (4 out of 5)

Back in 1996 when Tom Cruise starred in the first Mission: Impossible movie could we have anticipated that all these years later he’d still be throwing himself around, getting shot and being beaten up in the franchise?

Well yes actually.

Even from that very first film (still one of the best in the series) it was evident that the reboot of the 1960s classic small screen adventure had the legs to go far.

And here we are with number six, another classic tale of deception, bluff and counter-bluff.

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV is still doing ridiculous stunts most men half his age would refuse and we are still in awe at his stamina.

Fallout is set a couple of years after the previous film and Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his team embark on another mission which this time goes wrong.

The ‘fallout’ is that he is teamed up with a CIA agent August Walker (Henry Cavill) plus the usual team (Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames) to put things right and save thousands of lives along the way.

Rebecca Ferguson makes a welcome return as the mysterious British agent Ilsa Faust as does Sean Harris, oozing malevolence.

But the main star, as always, is the stunts and special effects.

And director Christopher McQuarrie and his team have managed to get the audience so close to the action I felt exhausted by the end of the movie!

It’s a mammoth two and half hours long but Fallout rarely feels like it is dragging its feet.

And for the future? I’m guessing there’s some more Impossible Missions that Tom Cruise will be happy to embark on.

Film details: Mission: Impossible - Fallout (12A) 147mins

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Starring: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson

