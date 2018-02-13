Family movie Coco is the latest gem from Pixar

It’s been out a while but Pixar’s latest movie Coco (PG) is still a great family choice this half term hols weekend.

Despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. After meeting a charming trickster named Héctor, the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history. Catch it at Kino Rye on Friday (February 16) Saturday and Sunday at 1.30pm.