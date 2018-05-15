Enjoy Duck Duck Goose from makers of Shrek

If a fun adventure family movie is what you’re after this weekend then catch Duck Duck Goose (PG) which is showing at Kino Rye’s Kids Club with screenings on Saturday and Sunday at 11am.

A high-flying bachelor goose named Peng is injured in flight and finds himself saddled with two adorably demanding ducklings, on a long trip south that turns this scrappy threesome into a family.

The trio ventures through mountains and lakes, bamboo forests, marble caves and deep river valleys to reach their respective flocks. Cast includes Jim Gaffigan, Zendaya, Lance Lim, Greg Proops, Craig Ferguson, Stephen Fry, and Carl Reiner.