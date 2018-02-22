Don’t miss an original fantasy epic at Kino Rye

Wizard Of Oz 1939
When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her dog, Toto, are whisked away to the magical land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and en route they meet a Scarecrow (Ray Bolger) that needs a brain, a Tin Man (Jack Haley) missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr) who wants courage. The wizard demands they bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch (Margaret Hamilton) if he is to help.