DLWP’s sunset screening is family friendly animation Up

The free sunset movie at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhil on Saturday August 4 is Up, a feelgood crowdpleaser which came out in 2009.

Up will be screened outside on the sea-facing wall at around 8.30pm. Bring something to sit on and wrap up warm.

It is voiced by Edward Asner, Jordan Nagai, and John Ratzenberger.

Carl Fredricksen, a 78-year-old balloon salesman, is about to fulfill a lifelong dream. Tying thousands of balloons to his house, he flies away to the South American wilderness. But curmudgeonly Carl’s worst nightmare comes true when he discovers a little boy named Russell is a stowaway aboard the balloon-powered house.