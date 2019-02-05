Cosy down for a viewing of family movie Small Foot in Kino Rye

Settle in for a morning’s family viewing of Small Foot (U) at Kino Rye on Saturday February 9 or Sunday February 10 from 10.50am.

An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, Small Foot turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn’t exist - a human.

News of this “smallfoot” brings him fame and a chance with the girl of his dreams. It also throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in a story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery. Voiced by Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, and Danny DeVito.

read more: Be inspired by the young talent of Hastings School Of Contemporary Dance