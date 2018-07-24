Cool down with super-hero fun in Incredibles 2

If you can’t stand the heat, get into the cinema and enjoy an hour or two in the dark watching Incredibles 2 (PG).

Kino Rye has screenings on Friday July 27 at 12.45pm, 3.15pm, and 5.45pm, on Saturday at 11pm, 12.45pm, 3.15pm and 5.45pm, and on Sunday at 10.15pm and 12.45pm.

Everyone’s favourite family of superheroes is back in Incredibles 2 - but this time Helen is in the spotlight, leaving Bob at home with Violet and Dash to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transition for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers.