Comedy’s much loved double act Stan & Ollie

Enjoy old school family entertainment from the original comedy double act with Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly’s tour de force in Stan & Ollie (PG).

Laurel and Hardy face an uncertain future with their golden era of Hollywood films long behind them. Diminished by age, the duo set out to reconnect with their adoring fans by touring variety halls in Britain in 1953. The shows are an instant hit.

Stan & Ollie has already outstripped Mary Poppins Returns in box office. Kino Rye has showings on Saturday January 19 and Sunday January 20 at 3.50pm, 6.10pm and 8.15pm with other times available during the week.

