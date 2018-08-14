Back to 1980s with Michael J. Fox and that Delorian with sunset screeting in Bexhill

The family friendly Sunset Screening at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Saturday is Back To The Future (PG).

This is the latest movie in the series which fits in with the theme of travel, and this is a free event.

Back To The Future was made in 1985. In this sci-fi classic, small-town California teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the 1950s when an experiment by eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes awry, and he travels through time in a modified DeLorean car. Screening starts approximately at 8.30pm and is outside on the sea-facing wall. Bring something to sit on and wrap up warm.

