An Affair To Remember is Valentine’s Day winner

Get involved with Big Film Fight 2018 at St Mary In The Castle in Hastings.

Every month the public gets the chance to choose between two mighty contenders and decide via social media which has the knockout punch.

St Mary In The Castle last month showed crowdpleasing winner Ghostbusters, which won on points over Ghost, and this month the tussle has been of a romantic nature.

The movie to be shown on Valentine’s Day will be the classic An Affair To Remember starring Carey Grant and Deborah Kerr and delivering an uppercut that Sleepless In Seattle just couldn’t handle.

Straight from the golden era of Hollywood the movie was directed by Leo McCarey and is about a couple who fall in love and agree to meet in six months time at the Empire State Building - but will it happen?

Doors open at 6.45pm for the movie to start at 7.15pm. Tickets £5.

St Mary’s will also be offering a £5-a-head Valentine pasta meal in the restaurant, singles are also very welcome. Please follow St Mary In The Castle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more details and to take part in the next Big Film Fight.