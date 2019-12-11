Treasure Island at Stables Theatre: Jim’s dangerous voyage begins

Treasure Island is the next thrilling production at Stables Theatre in Hastings.

Adapted by Bryony Lavery and directed by Niall Whitehead and Barbara Ward, this rollicking festive show brings Robert Louis Stevenson’s story to life.

Treasure Island. Photograph by Peter Mould

The production runs from Tuesday, December 17, until Sunday, December 29. Evening performances start at 7.30pm and there are 2.30pm matinees on December 22 and 29.

A theatre spokesperson said: “It’s a dark and stormy night. Jim, the inn-keeper’s granddaughter, opens the door to a terrifying stranger. At the old sailor’s feet sits a huge sea-chest, full of secrets. Jim invites him in – and her dangerous voyage begins.

“Treasure Island, Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic story of murder, money and mutiny, premiered at the National Theatre, London, in December 2014.”

Tickets cost £8.50-£13.50. Call the box office on 01424 423221 or visit www.stablestheatre.co.uk.

ALSO AT STABLES THEATRE

Stables Theatre and Arts Centre is hosting a Christmas Family Fun Day on Saturday, December 14 (11am-3pm).

Entry is free and there will be fun for all ages.

The event will feature Father Christmas, a mega raffle, crafts, food stalls from The BBQ project and Skarletts, performer Ed Boxall, stilt walker Dolly Delicious, hula hooper Kay Williams and a flash choir.

