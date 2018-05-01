Town revs up for legendary May Day Bike Run activity

Tens of thousands of motorcycles are expected to invade Hastings for the 40th Mayday Run on Monday May 7.

Although the traditional route is from Locksbottom in Kent to Hastings, bikers now travel in from all over the country and even Belgium, Germany and Holland.

The Mayday Run is one of the biggest free motorcycle events in Europe attracting as many people in one day as the Isle of Man TT races do in a fortnight.

There will be nearly 100 traders and exhibitors throughout the town offering everything from £30,000 motorcycles to handbags and Jewellery. It is estimated that bike1066 is worth about £2m to the local economy.

In celebration of 40 years of the Mayday Run, there will be a Breakout Zone across The Stade open space in Old Town, a place where bikers and families can come and enjoy some great biking entertainment, great food and a great day by the seaside. It will be “noisy but great fun.”