Top notch blues from Roger Hubbard and tunes by renowned chansonniers at Kino-Teatr

Blues guitarist Roger Hubbard performs a selection of old favourites and new tunes at Kino-Teatr, Hastings, on Saturday, June 1 (7.30pm).

The Roger Hubbard Band features Roger on slide guitar, mandolin and piano, Pete Shaw on double bass and electric fretless bass guitar, and Bruce Allen on drums and percussion.

A spokesperson said: “Roger Hubbard is one of the major exponents of early blues and slide guitar. In the ’60s he was playing in clubs, and continuing an interest in country and delta blues he started up his own acoustic blues club.

“Roger opened for Muddy Waters in Brighton and Muddy Waters was quoted in SOUNDS Magazine as saying: ‘Roger Hubbard is as good as any blues guitarist in the UK or the United States.’”

Tickets cost £12 from www.kino-teatr.co.uk.

Alan Clayson sings Chanson will be at Kino-Teatr on Friday, June 7 (7.30pm, £12).

A spokesperson said: “Clayson Sings Chason has been on the road since 2011, initially to tie-in with the most recent edition of Alan Clayson’s Jacques Brel biography, La Vie Bohème.

“Recent media coverage has been fulsome with phrases like ‘mesmerising’, ‘a man possessed’, ‘a wonderful evening by a master raconteur at the top of his game’.

“If much of the repertoire is from Brel’s portfolio, Clayson and keyboard player Andy Lavery deliver items by other chansonniers, Gallic and English, and venture into curious but connected realms.

“Prefaced by an explanatory talk that is as entertaining as it is educational, this show will appeal to both chanson devotees and those interested generally in Gallic culture.

“Prior to his renown as a music historian, Alan Clayson was leader of the legendary Clayson and the Argonauts and has since become one of the more extraordinary figures to emerge from rock ’n’ roll.”

The band will be supported by special guest Mick Bolton.

Also at Kino Teatr

A Night Of Flamenco offers two performances at the venue on Friday, May 31, at 5pm and 7.30pm.

This fantastic event features Jesus Olmedo and Lourdes Fernandez with Rut Santamaria (cante), Adrian Sola (guitar) and Demi Garcia (percussion).

Tickets cost £15-£20.