Time for the St Michael’s hospice Big Tea

Do you love a good cuppa? If the answer is yes then gather your fellow tea and cake enthusiasts together and host a Big Tea in aid of St Michael’s Hospice on Wednesday, April 24.

Emma Bailey, who hosts a Big Tea with her mum said: “Big Tea hosts are encouraged to invite friends, family and colleagues to their chosen venue to enjoy tea and cake, good company, and even entertainment if you’d like!

“In return, guests can make a donation to the hospice.

“This event is perfect for holding at home, school, playgroup, or get colleagues involved during lunch breaks at work.

“We look forward to our annual Big Tea, in memory of our lovely dad every year.

“It’s a lovely way to get our friends and family together, to raise money for such a great cause.”

For a fundraisers pack call 01424 456396 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com