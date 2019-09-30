Tim Vine is Plastic Elvis at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings

Comedian Tim Vine is bringing his Edinburgh festival sell-out show to Hastings next year – a tribute to Elvis Presley.

Plastic Elvis is at the White Rock Theatre on Friday, June 12, 2020 (7.30pm), and tickets are on sale now.

The musical stand-up will be backed by his top-notch five-piece The High Noon Band.

A spokesperson said: “He’ll shake, he’ll smoulder, he’ll try and control his hair and in the end he’ll break your heart. Sing along with some of the King’s greatest songs on a breathless night of rock ’n’ roll.

“With support from special guests John Archer as Big Buddy Holly and song-writing legend David Martin, this show will contain moves that even Plastic Elvis himself isn’t expecting.”

Tickets cost £28. Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

