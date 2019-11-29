Win a family ticket to Aladdin at Hastings White Rock

Journey to magical faraway lands this Christmas at Hastings White Rock Theatre as Aladdin delights audiences of all ages in a spectacular festive family pantomime!

Starring Duncan James (Boyband Blue, West End star of Chicago, Legally Blonde, The Rocky Horror Show and TV’s Hollyoaks) in the title role as loveable street rogue Aladdin, get ready to embark on a magic carpet ride into Old Peking from Friday December 13 until Sunday December 29.

Singer-songwriter, television presenter, actor and all-round entertainer Duncan James will shine as Aladdin, who will journey from street urchin to hero and win the hand of the princess. But the path to love won’t be easy, and a little help from a mystical genie discovered in a magic lamp will be needed to go up against the all-powerful and evil wizard Abanazar.

Expect stunning sets, outrageous costumes, an hilarious script, bedazzling special effects, sensational live band and electric dance routines as this epic family pantomime brings the magic, thrills and adventure of Aladdin’s Old Peking to Hastings biggest stage!

Joining Duncan on Hastings biggest stage are our renown panto comedy duo of Tim McArthur and Ben Watson, who make a roaring return due to public demand.

There are 27 performances to choose from, so there is sure to be a magic carpet ride that suits your festive schedule. With a money-saving family ticket from £68, generous discounts for groups, concession and special rates for schools available for selected performances, secure the best seats on your chosen performance for what will be the greatest family pantomime.

Don’t delay, as tickets are flying out the door faster than you can boo or hiss at evil Abananza! Book now for this year’s must-see production packed full of audience participation, laughter, music, a wish-granting genie and plenty of panto magic.

Performances take place from Friday December 13 to Sunday December 29. There will be a relaxed and signed performance Thursday December 19 at 5pm.

Standard tickets cost from £21. Family tickets are from £68.

Great group offers and concession rates are available for selected showings.

To find out more, and to book, visit: Whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call the Box Office 01424 462288

Competition - Three family tickets up for grabs

Which Blue boyband member is starring in Aladdin at Hastings White Rock?

a) Lee Ryan

b) Duncan James

c) Simon Webb

Terms and conditions: By entering this competition you agree to share your contact details with JPI Media and Hastings White Rock. Winners and entrants may be contacted for marketing purposes. The Hastings White Rock competition runs until 11.59pm on Friday, December 6 and entries are only accepted via the online form. Winners will be notified by midday on Monday, December 9. Standard JPI Media competition rules apply. To read T&Cs in detail visit: www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/

To enter answer the above question and provide your name and contact details at: bit.ly/hastingswhiterockcomp