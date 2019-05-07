Weekend full of hospice fundraisers in Hastings and Rother

St Michael’s hospice has a whole host of fantastic events on offer this weekend and invites visitors to join in the fun.

The weekend starts with Winchelsea Open Gardens on Saturday (May 11) 10.30-4pm.

St Michael's hospice Walk and Ride SUS-190705-131106001

Four stunning gardens open up for visitors to explore, pick up ideas for their own gardens and tuck into scrumptious homemade cakes and light bites.

Multiple garden entries is just £6 per person.

Also on Saturday, Northiam host their Spring Coffee Morning in the Village Hall, 10-12noon.

An unmissable event, kindly hosted by the village community.

If horse riding and dog walking is your thing, join the St Michael’s Hospice Riding Club at Normanhurst Estate, Catsfield on Sunday, May 12, 9.30-12noon.

Usually not accessible to the public, these wonderful woodland grounds make for a unique walk for four-legged friends.

Refreshments available and plenty of parking.

Cost is £15 for riders, £5 walkers.

Also on Sunday, The hospice’s Sahara Trekkers host their second fundraising Table Sale at the Arthur Easton Centre, Maze Hill, St Leonards, 10-12noon.

After the success of their first sale, they return with more brilliant bargains and refreshments.

Don’t miss the chance to cheer on participants of the Hastings Runners on Sunday (May 12) who are taking part in a five mile road race in memory of Keith Chandler.

Or don your running gear and take part!

Cost is £20 to register on the day or to enter in advance visit: www.nice-work.org.uk/races/Hastings5

For more details on the weekend’s events visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com/events