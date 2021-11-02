These dogs at Sussex animal rescue centre need a loving new home

These dogs are currently being looked after at Raystede animal rescue centre, near Lewes, and are ready to be welcomed by their new owners.

If you like the look of any of these pooches, email [email protected] or call 01825 840252 to discuss potential adoption further.

For more information about Raystede and how to adopt, click here.

1. Beth is currently being looked after at Raystede animal rescue centre and is in need of a loving new home. SUS-210111-131039001 Photo Sales

2. Bubbles is currently being looked after at Raystede animal rescue centre and is in need of a loving new home. SUS-210111-130855001 Photo Sales

3. Hector is currently being looked after at Raystede animal rescue centre and is in need of a loving new home. SUS-210111-130911001 Photo Sales

4. Moochi is currently being looked after at Raystede animal rescue centre and is in need of a loving new home. SUS-210111-131050001 Photo Sales