Shadow and Oreo is currently being looked after at Cats Protection's Eastbourne Adoption Centre and needs a new home. They are up for adoption as a pair. SUS-210312-093928001

These 12 East Sussex rescue cats need a loving new home

These beautiful cats are currently with Cats Protection’s Eastbourne Adoption Centre and all are hoping for loving new homes.

By Julia Northcott
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 10:11 am

If you would like to rehome one of these felines, or one of the pairs, email the centre, in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham at [email protected] your initial query.

For more information about Eastbourne Cats Protection, and on how to adopt, click here.

1.

Smokey is currently being looked after at Cats Protection's Eastbourne Adoption Centre and needs a new home. SUS-210312-093940001

2.

Alfie is currently being looked after at Cats Protection's Eastbourne Adoption Centre and needs a new home. He is going as a pair with Bobby. SUS-210312-093822001

3.

Alzler is currently being looked after at Cats Protection's Eastbourne Adoption Centre and needs a new home. SUS-210312-093951001

4.

Bobby is currently being looked after at Cats Protection's Eastbourne Adoption Centre and needs a new home. He is going as a pair with Alfie. SUS-210312-093809001

