The 6th Hastings Scouts London trip with Parliament visit

Members of the 6th Hastings Scouts (pictured) recently enjoyed a trip to London.

The troop visited the Houses of Parliament to see how the UK Parliament is run and where decisions are made.

They also visited The Apple Store where the Scouts were given the opportunity to complete their Digital Maker badge by learning how to program robots.

Parents/carers of children aged six-14 years old who are interested in joining the group are asked to visit the website at : 6thhastings.co.uk for further information.