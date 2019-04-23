Streets Of Bexhill back with stunts, stilts, and a mermaid

Streets Of Bexhill free street theatre festival kicks off in the town centre this Saturday April 27 with top notch street performers in Devonshire Square and Devonshire Road.

Appealing to all ages, Streets Of Bexhill created a buzz on its debut last year and has doubled its 2019 programme to two Saturdays, April 27 and May 25.

This Saturday’s spectacle runs from 12-4pm and includes hair-raising stunts from Dick Danger, the hilarious Circo Rum BaBa with their giant seal and Show Globe’s mesmerizing mermaid, plus stilt-walking, Stix drummers and slapstick from local company Inside Out.

Highlights on May 25 include a performance by students from Glyne Gap Faculty, high spirited feats from UK African Acrobats, a gentle giant yak and hulu-hooping roller skater Kiki laHula.

Mandy Curtis of 18 Hours, the local production company which has supported with funding applications and production, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Streets Of Bexhill back again. The event brings some of the country’s very best street performers to Bexhill for everyone to enjoy for free.”

Partner festival Streets of Battle will also be bringing a further two Saturdays of free family fun and laughter to Battle on May 4 and June 1, including more from Festival favourites Circo Rum BaBa and the Flying Buttresses.

For more info, look out for the blue and yellow Streets of Bexhill / Streets Of Battle leaflets or visit Facebook page battlestreetarts.