St Leonards on Sea: Community based art exhibition

Talented artists of all ages submitted a colourful array of original work for the Southwater Area Community Centre’s latest exhibition, entitled ‘In the Footsteps of Robinson Crusoe and Other Stories’.

The annual community show, held at the centre in Stainsby Street, St Leonards on Sea, is organised by local artist Nick Hill and friends.

Hastings Mayor Niget Sinden Nick Hill, Annie Goddard , Peter Pragnell artists Ella Burt, Ollie Sayer, Jake Sayer SUS-190430-103334001

The exhibition opened with a Private View on Thursday, April 25, and Nick says the evening went well, adding: “The show was opened by Hastings Mayor, Councillor Nigel Sinden and Southwater Area Community Centre chairperson Peter Pragnell.

“The evening was well attended. Viewers and guests enjoyed the art, food and wine, along with some great live music provide by Leo Baroni and his steel guitar.

“The younger artists were pleased to receive certificates, exhibition posters, gifts, and Easter eggs.

“I had the pleasure of meeting a talented young lady, Ella Burt, aged ten. She was full of enthusiasm and energy, as so many of the young artists are.

Le Homme et la Mer by Nick Hill SUS-190430-103324001

“It’s hard work organising these shows but it is really worth it just to catch a bit of the childrens’ enthusiasm alone.”

Nick donates the profits from the sale of his artwork to a chosen charity. He organises two art shows a year and a solo show with guest artists from which the proceeds of his own sales are also donated to charity.

Last year, Nick was presented with the Against All Odds Award from Hastings Voluntary Action (HVA) at Southwater Community Centre.

The award was created in memory of Fran McKeown who tragically lost her life in an accident on Christmas Day 2012.

Shipwreck 2052 byTex Crouch SUS-190430-103354001

HVA wanted to celebrate Fran’s life and the award is given to volunteers who have given their time within different local organisations and businesses reflecting individual creativity, knowledge, tenacity, compassion and perseverance.

Nick is busy preparing for his next shows. He said: “I have other projects in the pipeline including one with Zoom arts which starts on Friday (May 3) at St Mary’s in the Castle, Hastings. And a show at Oscars on the Square will be included in this year’s Coastal Currents.”

Visit: www.southwater community centre. org

Stranded by Nick Hill SUS-190430-103414001