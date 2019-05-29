St Leonards’ hospice Open Gardens are blooming ready for June events

St Michael’s Hospice Open Garden season is in full bloom and June sees a further 28 stunning gardens open to the public.

Anyone looking for garden inspiration or simply enjoy visiting beautiful gardens will have a great day out.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a delicious selection of refreshments, alongside a range of stalls, including pre-loved items from the Hospice retail team, plant stall and more.

Gardens open in June are: Winchelsea Beach, Saturday, June 1; Rye, Tuesday, June 4; Little Common and Cooden, Tuesday, June 11; Icklesham, Tuesday, June 18, and Pett, Tuesday, June 25.

The Open Gardens season then continues until mid-August.

This years’ Open Garden season is kindly sponsored by Just Property.

Further details at: www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens