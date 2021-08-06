See inside five-bedroom townhouse in stunning central Lewes location

Sussex House, a superb period property with retained period features including high ceilings and fireplaces, is located halfway up Lewes High Street.

This stunning home has five reception rooms, as well as an office and a cinema. The whole house has been recently refurbished to a high standard.

A gallery off the reception hall overlooks the dining room below, and there is also a contemporary kitchen with solid oak units and a stylish polished concrete floor.

Four of the five bedrooms are en-suite, plus a family bathroom with a roll-top bath.

A sitting room, utility room, second kitchen and a walled back garden also feature.

Sussex House is on the market for a guide price of £2,500,000 and is being sold by Strutt and Parker, via Zoopla.

For more information, visit the Zoopla website on https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

