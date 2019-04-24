Revving up for the Classic Car Show at Bodiam on Father’s Day

The wheels are in motion for the 27th Rotary Club of Senlac Classic Car and Craft Fair which rolls into Bodiam on Father’s Day, Sunday June 16 at 10am.

The annual event promises to be a bigger and better Father’s Day attraction than ever this year.

Senlac Rotary Car Show and Craft Fayre 2018 SUS-180619-154440001

A new, larger and more accessible venue has been found at Park Farm, Junction Road, Bodiam, East Sussex TN32 5XA, which is on the B2244 between Cripps Corner and Hawkhurst.

Event organiser and Rotary Club of Senlac President Dave Miles says the show is a wonderful day out for all the family.

“We are expecting to showcase up to 500 classic cars, commercial and military vehicles as well as motorbikes,” he said.

“In addition there will be around eighty to one hundred craft and charity stalls providing a variety of items to purchase.

“One of the main highlights of the day, subject to weather conditions, will be a fly past by a World War ll Hurricane aircraft.

“There will be plenty of entertainment for children with attractions that include bouncy castles, slides, trains and more for them to enjoy.

“Music and dance will be provided with top class local artistes, The 1066 Rocketmen, The Victory Sisters and the Lindy Hoppers.

“Refreshments, on sale all day, include ice cream, the Senlac barbecue, and a tea, coffee and cake marquee.

“The Senlac Bar will be serving beer and cider provided by the Cross Inn, Staplecross.

“The showground is twice as large as the previous venue at Bodiam recreation ground.

“The entry, exit and parking will be much easier with a separate visitor parking field.

“There will also be plenty of picnic space.”

As in previous years, profits from the day will go to local good causes. Recipients include The Net Foundation, Bexhill Care in the Community, The Martha Trust and Senlac Rotary’s own charity, The Yellowmen.

Last year’s event raised approximately £17,000 and Dave says this year they hope to reach their target of £20,000, adding:

“There is so much to see and do at the show and craft fair and we have a fantastic new venue.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages for another great day out and hope to see you there!”

Entry is £5 for adults. There’s no charge for accompanied children.

Booking is open for classic cars and stalls and bookings should be made as soon as possible; information is available either via the website at: www.senlacrotary.org.uk email: senlaccarshow@mail.com

To find out more about the Rotary Club of Senlac (which covers Hastings and Rother) call 01424 272012 or visit: www.senlacrotary.org.uk