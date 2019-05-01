Register for St Michael’s moonlight walk in June

Celebrate love, life and friendship at the St Michael’s hospice Moonlight and Memories Walk on Saturday, June 15 from 9pm.

Take in the coastal landscape of Hastings and St Leonards, to Bexhill and back again, The 10km (6 miles) walk starts at The White Rock Hotel. Participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt and mark the beginning of the walk by tying a ribbon in memory of loved ones to the memory wall, at the gates to Hastings Pier. The walk is suitable for all ages and all levels of fitness. A post walk supper will be served courtesy of the White Rock Hotel. Registration £15 per person. The hospice encourages participants to raise as much sponsorship as possible. This event is kindly sponsored by Just Property and The White Rock Hotel. To register email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com or call 01424 456396.