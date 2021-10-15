Pumpkin picking: The best places in Sussex to ‘pick your own’

Sompting Pumpkin Patch. Pic S Robards SR2110092 SUS-210910-173106001

Here are some of the best places in Sussex to visit to ‘pick your own’ pumpkin.

Dell Quay PYO, Crouchers Farm, Birdham Road, Chichester, PO20 7EQ

Open October 16-31. Pumpkins, refreshments and treats on offer.

Rogate Pumpkin Patch & Sunflower Field, A272, Rogate, Petersfield GU31 5EG.

Open October 16-31. Family entertainment and activities on offer as well as pumpkin picking.

Roundstone Pick Your Own Farm, Littlehampton Rd, Angmering, Worthing, BN12 6PW.

Open October 16 and 17.

Sharnfold Farm, Hailsham Road, Stone Cross, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN24 5BU.

The farm shop is open each day, plus there are half term Halloween activities October 23 to 31.

Sompting Pumpkin Patch, Halewick Ln, Sompting, Lancing BN15 0NE.

Open October 16, 17, 22-31. Family activities on offer as well as pumpkin picking.

Tulleys Farm, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 4PD