Learn circus skills inside the big top at Knockhatch

Learn all the fabulous skills of the circus at Knockhatch Adventure Park inside the Acting Moon Events’ Big Top.

There is a new circus school for everyone aged four and upwards including acrobatics and aerial skills using a trapeze, hoop, silks, ropes, etc. These classes are a great alternative to traditional sports as they allow children and young people to build confidence while increasing their strength, fitness and flexibility.

For further information about circus school, or upcoming Alice performances or to hire the Big Top, email info@actingmoonevents.co.uk or call 01323 325957.

