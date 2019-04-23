Hundreds led up secret gardens’ paths

Hundred’s of people were led up the garden path last weekend to get a glimpse of some of Winchelsea’s best kept secret outdoor spaces.

The annual event, held as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS) took place on Saturday, April 20. Winchelsea NGS Group Coordinator, David Page says it was a very successful day. “Record-breaking Easter weather brought around 600 visitors to Winchelsea for the first 2019 openings,” he said. “Five gardens were on view: King’s Leap, The Armoury, Periteau House, Cleveland Place and Rye View.

Rye View, one of the Winchelsea gardens that took part in the National Garden Scheme event April 2019 SUS-190423-095109001

“In the four and a half hours the gardens were open, £3,450 was raised for charities supported by the NGS - mainly in the area of cancer and hospice care.

“In addition, £950 was raised by the Friends of the Conquest Hospital who provided delicious teas in the New Hall.

“The gardens looked superb, with the bonus of views out towards Rye across the valley from King’s Leap and across the marsh from Rye View. “The group take the name ‘Winchelsea’s Secret Gardens’ because it is impossible to guess from the picturesque facades of the houses exactly what will be found behind them. This is particularly true of The Armoury where Lys and Tony Jasper have created a garden of deceptively simple rooms and yew hedges making use of more space than it seems possible could be there. Visitors admire the subtle colour coordination of Graham and Sally Rhodda’s garden at Cleveland Place and Howard Norton’s renowned pot display at Rye View.”

Complementing the afternoon were tours of Winchelsea’s medieval cellars.

The next NGS opening is on Saturday, June 15 when six more gardens take part.

More details at: ngs.org.uk