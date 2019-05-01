Have some wheely good fun and exercise at Bexhill community event

Bexhill Lions Club invite entries to their second Wheel and Walk community event, which takes place along Bexhill promenade on Sunday, June 9 at 2pm.

The fun, friendly event is open to mobility scooter users, wheelchair users, carers, mums and dads with pushchairs and walkers. Starting at the Bexhill Sea Angling Club the Wheel and Walk will progress along the promenade, finishing at the De La Warr Pavilion (DLWP) terrace where refreshments will be available.

The event will be led off by the Cycling Without Age Trishaw, followed by the grand parade of mobility scooters. Wheelchair users, pushchairs and walkers will follow.

Those taking part are encouraged to dress up and decorate their vehicles.

This year the theme is ‘Nautical’; all proceeds will go to the RNLI. Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed scooter, wheelchair and pushchair.

Participants receive a medal at the finish.

Lion President Andrea Etheridge said: “We want to bring people together and have fun while meeting new friends and getting some exercise.

“We encourage walkers of all ages, abilities and levels of mobility to take part for a true community event.”

Walkers and wheelchair users can choose either a 1.7km route or 3.4km route - which is the route the mobility scooter parade will take.

The entry fee in advance is £5 adults; £3 under 16’s (£8 and £5 on the day if space)

Collect entry forms from Bexhill Caring Community, 25 Sackville Road, Bexhill, or register at: www.bexhill-lions.org, or call 07954 327614.