Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Wednesday, August 16-21

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

THE WHITE CROW (12): Fri & Sat 20.00.

ARCADIA (15): Sun 20.00.

RAY & LIZ (15): Thu 11.00, 20.00.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

Blinded By The Light (12A): Fri 12.00, 20.30. Sat 12.40, 18.10. Sun 18.00. Mon 10.45, 20.30. Tue, Thu 12.00, 18.00. Wed 20.30.

Horrible Histories The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG): Fri 15.45. Sat 12.25. Sun 10.45, 15.05. Mon 15.30. Tue, Thu 16.00. Wed 13.00.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Fri, Mon, Tue 17.00, 20.10. Sat 15.05, 17.00, 20.10. Sun 14.55, 17.00, 20.10. Wed 15.10, 17.00, 20.10. Thu 10.50, 17.00, 20.10.

Marianne & Leonard (12A): Fri 11.00. Sat, Tue, Thu20.30. Sun 12.50. Mon 13.15. Wed 18.15.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U): Fri 13.45. Sat, Sun 10.25. Mon 12.25. Tue, Thu 14.00. Wed 10.55.

The Lion King (PG): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu 14.30. Sat 10.15, 14.30. Sun 12.30.

Yesterday (12A): Fri, Mon 18.00. Sun 20.30. Tue 11.30. Wed 12.00.

Kino Members Club: Wed, Thu 19.30.

NT Live – Fleabag: Live on Thursday, September 12, 19.30. Encores: Monday, September 30, 20.15. October 14, 20.15. See the hilarious, award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series Fleabag, broadcast live to cinemas from London’s West End. Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

Woodstock – The Director’s Cut (15): Fri 18.30.

South East Stories (15): Sat 15.00.

Exhibition On Screen – Van Gogh & Japan (PG): Sun 15.00.

South East Stories: Sat 15.00. See the stars of the future in this dazzling and diverse programme that celebrates new filmmaking talent from the South East, including Jas directed by Alice Trueman, the story of an English-Iranian girl living in Hastings. The programme has been curated by Film Hub South East and selected from close to 100 submissions.

ODEON, QUEENS ROAD, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

Angel Has Fallen (15): Wed 20.45.

Angry Birds 2 (U): Fri-Wed 11.50.

Dora & The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Fri-Wed 11.30, 14.45, 16.45.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (12A): Fri-Tue 17.45, 20.45. Wed 17.45.

Good Boys (15): Fri-Wed 21.15.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Fri-Wed 14.20, 18.00, 19.50.

Red Joan (12A): Tue 11.00.

The Lion King (PG): Fri-Wed 11.00, 14.00, 17.00, 19.30.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U): Fri-Wed 09.45.

Toy Story 4 (U): Fri 10.15, 12.45, 15.15.

