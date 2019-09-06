Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, September 6-12

What’s on in Hastings this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

FISHERMAN’S FRIENDS (12A): Fri & Sat 20.00.

WINTERLONG (15): Sun 19.30. A film shot in Hastings with Sussex stars. Includes a Q&A with the director and actors.

RED JOAN (15): Thu 11.00, 20.00.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

The Souvenir (15): Fri 10.30, 15.00, 20.30. Sat 17.50. Sun 15.00, 20.30. Mon 15.15, 20.15. Tue 13.00, 17.45. Wed 10.30, 15.00, 20.30. Thu 11.00, 14.30.

The Mustang (15): Fri, Mon 18.10. Sat 11.30, 20.30. Sun 11.30, 20.00. Tue 13.15, 20.30. Wed 18.15. Thu 16.15.

Photograph (15): Sat 13.45. Sun 17.45. Wed 13.00.

Mrs Lowry & Son (PG): Fri 15.30. Sat 12.50, 18.30. Sun 13.45, 15.45. Mon 13.00, 18.00. Tue 15.30, 1.30. Wed 12.45. Thu 12.30, 17.00.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Fri 11.55, 17.25. Sat 14.45, 20.15. Sun 17.25. Mon 12.15, 20.00. Tue 15.15, 20.15. Wed 15.15, 17.25.

Angel Has Fallen (15): Fri 13.00, 20.15. Sat 16.00. Sun 12.30. Mon 15.30. Tue 10.45. Wed 20.15.

Horrible Histories The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG): Sat 10.45. Sun 10.30.

NT Live – Fleabag: Live on Thursday, September 12, 19.30. Encores: Monday, September 30, 20.15. October 14, 20.15.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

FIVE SEASONS – THE GARDENS OF PETER OUDOLF: Sun 15.00. Tickets £7-£9. Directed by Thomas Piper, this film is about Piet Oudolf, the 74-year-old Dutch landscape gardener.

IN FABRIC: Fri 15.00, 19.30. Tickets £9-£7. A British horror comedy film, written and directed by Peter Strickland . It stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hayley Squires, Leo Bill and Gwendoline Christie.

ODEON, QUEENS ROAD, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

Aladdin (PG): Sat & Sun 10.00.

Dora & The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Fri 12.30. Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.30. Tue 12.30.

IT CHAPTER TWO (15): Fri 12.20, 14.00, 15.00, 16.00, 18.40, 19.40, 21.20, 22.20. Sat 14.00, 15.00, 16.00, 17.40, 18.40, 19.40, 21.20, 22.20. Sun 14.00, 15.00, 16.00, 17.40, 18.40, 19.40. Mon 15.00, 16.00, 17.00, 18.40, 19.40, 20.40. Tue 12.20, 15.00, 16.00, 18.40, 19.40. Wed 15.00, 16.00, 17.00, 18.40, 19.40, 20.40.

Margaret Atwood – Live In Cinemas (12A): Tue 19.30.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Fri, Sun, Mon 20.00. Tue 14.45, 20.00. Wed 20.00.

Rocketman (15): Tue 12.00.

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark (15): Sun 21.20.

The Lion King (PG): Fri 14.15, 17.15. Sat & Sun 11.15, 14.15, 17.15. Mon-Wed 14.15, 17.15.

Toy Story 4 (U): Sat & Sun 11.30, 13.30. Wed 14.30.

