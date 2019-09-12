Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, September 13-19

What’s on in Hastings this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

RED JOAN (15): Fri 20.00.

THE MOON AND SLEDGEHAMMER (U): Sat 19.30. A rare screening of the cult film about a unique West Sussex family, plus film clips from Andrew Kötting.

GOLDEN KINGDOM: Sun 20.00. Presented by Hastings Triratna Buddhist Group.

WOMAN AT WAR (12A): Fri & Sat 20.00.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

Angel Has Fallen (15): Fri 17.45. Sat 20.45. Sun 12.30, 17.30. Mon 17.45. Tue 15.10, 20.45. Thu 12.45.

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri 10.30, 12.15, 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30. Sat 11.20, 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30. Sun 13.00, 15.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30. Mon 10.30, 13.00, 15.15, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30. Tue 10.30, 12.30, 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30. Wed 12.30, 15.00, 17.30, 20.30. Thu 10.30, 13.00, 15.30, 20.30.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Fri 14.40, 20.10. Sat & Sun 20.00. Mon 12.15. 20.10. Tue 17.45. Wed 12.15. Thu 15.10.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U): Sat & Sun 10.30.

Ad Astra (12A): Wed 15.15, 18.00. Thu 18.15, 20.45.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

GWEN (15): Fri 15.00, 19.30. The debut feature film of British writer-director William McGregor, known for his strong use of landscape, character focused storytelling and often gothic themes.

The Moon and The Sledgehammer: Sun 15.00. A 1969 documentary about a family who chose to live in the woods without electricity and running water.

ODEON, QUEENS ROAD, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

Ad Astra (12A): Wed 14.00, 17.00, 20.00.

Aladdin (PG): Tue 11.00.

Dora & The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Sat & Sun 10.00.

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri-Sun 12.00, 14.00, 14.50, 16.30, 17.40, 20.30. Mon 12.00, 13.40, 14.50, 16.30, 17.40, 19.20, 20.30. Tue 12.00, 13.40, 14.50, 16.30, 17.40, 20.30. Wed 12.00, 14.50, 17.40, 20.30.

Horrible Histories The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG): Sat & Sun 9.50.

Hustlers (15): Fri-Wed 18.00, 20.45.

It Chapter 2 (15): Fri-Sun 13.20, 17.00, 19.20, 20.40. Mon-Wed 13.20, 16.50, 20.20.

Rigoletto On The Lake: Tue 19.30. Giuseppe Verdi’s masterpiece – compelling, blood-curdling and beautiful – is being performed for the first time on the unique Bregenz lake stage. The screening contains a sequence of flashing lights.

The Lion King (PG): Fri 12.30, 15.15. Sat-Mon 10.20, 12.30, 15.15. Tue-Wed 12.30, 15.15.

Toy Story 4 (U): Sat & Sun 11.00.

