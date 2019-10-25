Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, October 25-31

What’s on in the Hastings area this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

MID 90S (15): Fri 20.00. A nostalgic, smart and subtle coming-of-age comedy drama about skateboarding LA youth.

MARIANNE & LEONARD – WORDS OF LOVE (12A): Sat 20.00. An insight into the love story between musician Leonard Cohen and his muse.

GODZILLA V GIGAN (PG): Sun 20.00. Another £5 bargain B Movie screening with free candy.

OPUS ZERO (15): Thu 11.00, 20.00. Willem Dafoe stars in a Mexico-set film about life, art and death.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

Abominable (U): Fri 11.00, 15.30. Sat 11.00, 13.15. Sun 11.00, 13.30. Mon 11.00, 15.30. Tue 11.00, 13.45. Wed-Thu 11.00, 15.30.

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri 17.45. Thu 20.10.

Joker (15): Fri 17.45. Sat 18.05, 20.15. Sun 17.45, 20.30. Mon & Tue 20.30. Wed 13.00, 15.30. Thu 20.30.

Judy (12A): Fri 20.15. Sat 15.20. Sun 20.15. Tue 17.50. Wed 20.00. Thu 17.45.

Official Secrets (15): Fri 12.05, 18.10. Sat 12.05, 20.30. Sun 12.05, 18.10. Mon 13.00, 18.10. Tue 12.05, 18.10, 20.15. Wed 12.00, 20.30. Thu 13.00, 18.10.

Shaun The Sheep – Farmageddon (U): Fri-Tue 10.10, 14.20, 16.15. Wed 12.0, 20.30. Thu 13.00, 18.10.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (12A): Fri 13.30. Sat 17.45. Sun 15.30. Mon 12.10. Tue & Wed 17.45. Thu 12.15.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

Hope Gap (12A): Sun 14.00. A special screening ahead of of the film’s general release in March with kind permission of Curzon Artificial Eye. Set in Seaford, the film is written and directed by two time Oscar-nominated British screenwriter William Nicholson and stars Annette Bening, Bill Nighy and Josh O’Connor.

Joker (15): 19.30.

ODEON, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

Abominable (U): Fri-Thu 10.15, 12.45, 15.15.

Autism Friendly - Shaun The Sheep – Farmageddon (U): Sun 10.00.

Dora & The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Fri-Wed 10.00.

Joker (15): Fri-Wed 17.15, 18.15, 20.15. Mon 17.15, 20.15.

Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil (PG): Fri & Sat 11.30, 14.15, 17.00, 19.45. Sun 11.40, 14.20, 17.00, 19.45. Mon 11.15, 14.00, 16.45, 18.15. Tue & Wed 11.30, 14.15, 17.00, 19.45.

Shaun The Sheep – Farmageddon (U): Fri-Wed 12.30, 15.00.

Terminator – Dark Fate (15): Fri-Thu 17.45, 20.45. Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger return to their iconic roles.

The Addams Family (PG): Fri-Weds 10.45, 13.15, 15.45.

Western Stars + Recorded Bruce Springsteen Q&A (PG): Mon 19.30.

Zombieland 2 – Double Tap (15): Fri-Weds 21.00.

