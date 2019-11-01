Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, November 1-7

What’s on in the Hastings area this week

ELECTRIC PALACE

CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

PENNY SLINGER – OUT OF THE SHADOWS (18): Sat 20.00. Essential viewing for anyone interested in art, feminism or experimental cinema.

BARLEY FIELDS ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE MOUNTAIN: Sun 19.30. Presented by Hastings Triratna Buddhist Group. Shot entirely in the Himalayas, and made to give a voice to the oppressed of Tibet.

THE FIVE SEASONS – THE GARDENS OF PIET OUDOLF (U): Thu 11.00, 20.00.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

Joker (15): Fri 18.05, 20.15. Sat 17.50, 20.30. Sun 17.50. Mon 20.15. Tue 18.10. Wed 20.30. Thu 13.00.

Judy (12A): Fri 17.50. Sat 20.15. Mon 13.00, 17.50. Tue 12.45. Wed 13.45. Thu 12.45.

Maleficent – Mistress of Evil (PG): Fri 11.00, 13.30, 15.40. Sat 13.00, 15.45. Sun 12.30, 15.45. Mon 15.30. Tue 15.45. Wed 16.30. Thu 15.45.

Official Secrets (15): Fri 20.30. Sat 15.30, 18.15. Sun 18.10, 20.15. Mon 12.45, 18.10. Tue 10.45, 15.15, 20.30. Wed 12.45, 18.15. Thu 10.45, 15.15, 20.30.

Shaun The Sheep – Farmageddon (U): Fri 10.45, 13.45, 15.55. Sat 11.00, 13.50. Sun 11.00, 13.50.

Rugby World Cup Final – England vs South Africa (15): Sat 09.30.

NT Live Encore – Fleabag (15): Mon 20.30.

ROH Live Ballet – Concerto Triple Bill (15): Tue 19.15.

Singin In The Rain (1952, U): Wed 15.00.

NT Live – Hansard (12A): Thu 19.00.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

Judy (12A): Sat, Sun & Wed 14.00.

The Royal Ballet – Concerto / Enigma Variations / Raymonda Act III: Tue 19.15.

NTL – Hansard: Thu 19.00.

ODEON, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

Abominable (U): Fri-Sun 12.30, 15.00.

Doctor Sleep (15): Fri-Sun 16.45, 20.00. Mon 17.00, 20.15. Tue 20.15. Wed 17.00, 20.15.

Joker (15): Fri-Sun 17.30, 20.30. Mon-Wed 14.45, 17.30, 20.30.

Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil (PG): Fri-Sun 11.30, 14.15, 17.00, 19.45. Mon 15.15, 18.00. Tue 15.15, 17.15. Wed 15.15, 18.00.

Royal Ballet – Concerto – Enigma Variations – Raymonda Act III (12A): Tue 19.15.

Shaun The Sheep: Farmageddon (U): Fri-Sun 09.45, 12.15, 14.30.

Terminator – Dark Fate (15): Fri-Sun 17.45, 20.45. Mon-Wed 20.45.

The Addams Family (PG): Fri-Sun 10.30, 13.00, 15.30. Mon-Wed 14.30.

The Aeronauts (PG): Mon 14.15, 17.00, 19.45. Tue 16.15, 18.00. Wed 14.15, 17.00, 19.45.

The Lion King (PG): Fri-Sun 10.00. Tue 12.00.

Four things to do in the Hastings area. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in the Eastbourne area. Click here to read more.

Joe Stilgoe’s Christmas celebration comes to St Mary in the Castle. Click here to read more.

John Lydon heads to White Rock Theatre as part of a unique UK tour. Click here to read more.